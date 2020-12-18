For one day only; donate a toy and get delicious discounts at Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is collecting toys and money for Toys for Tots.

Use online code DONATE when checking out at papamurphys.com and 25% of your total will be donated to Toys for Tots

Customers can also bring in an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots to a Fresno store location, and receive $5 off any family sized pizza on Thursday, Dec. 17 only (limit 2).

Toys for Tots will also have the marines out at the Blackstone and Shaw store Thursday, Dec. 17, from 4:00 pm till 6:oo pm collecting toys and donations.

Disclaimer- Available at participating stores in and around the Fresno area on 12/17/20, one day only. Not valid with any other offers, promotions or discounts.