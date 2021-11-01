Follow along during Fresno State’s Day of Giving with #FresnoStateDOG

Every year Fresno State dedicates one day to 24 hours of fundraising.



It’s a way to inspire the Bulldog community to support causes they’re passionate about and help build a culture of philanthropy in our community.



This year the event is virtual and there are plenty of ways to give and follow along all day.

Paula Castadio, vice president for university advancement D’Aungillique Jackson, president of the Associated Students Inc. joined the show to talk about the event and why it’s so important to mold student bodies passionate about giving back.