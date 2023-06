The Downtown Fresno Partnership and local creatives Diego Ortega and Fabio Linares are hosting a photo contest to highlight the beauty and energy of Downtown Fresno.

The “Focus on Downtown” photo contest is July 29 – 30. Entrants can enter up to five photos in each category:

Architecture

Fashion and Modeling

Events and Culture

Food and Drink

Retro Flashback

For submission instructions visit The Downtown Partnership online.