Flying commercial means dealing with the TSA, other passengers, layovers, and the germs that come along with all of it.

Take some comfort that your seat will be germ-free with the patent-pending antimicrobial air protection kit from Safe Travels Kit.

The kit includes a hypoallergenic reusable seat cover and pillowcase that are simple to slip on and off in seconds and fit both Economy and Business class seats. They are great for trains too. Antimicrobial and Hypoallergenic properties are good for sensitive skin and protect against germs or bedbugs that are lurking on the airline seats. The covers are machine wash the items up to 40 times.