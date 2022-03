The Fresno County Historical Society’s annual gala is taking guests to the golden age of Hollywood with a Night at Coconaut Grove on March 25 at 6:00 pm at The Grand 1401.

Tickets are available at valleyhistory.org and all proceeds go to the Fresno County Historical Society.

FCHS President Elizabeth Laval, stopped by with a look through the decade that is inprining this year’s gala.