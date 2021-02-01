First Steps Recovery offers a full continuum of care and innovative therapies to help with addiction

The Central Valley is continuing to deal with wide and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated some of the affects.
First Steps Recovery has two shining examples of what a solid recovery plan can do for someone’s sobriety.
Nate Dividian and Sean Chambers-MacChesney both shared their stories of recovery and how Frist Steps Recovery can anyone seeking help.
First Steps Recovery provides a full continuum of care and innovative therapies.
If you’d like more information about joining their recovery programs call (844) 244-7837.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.