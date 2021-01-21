First 5 Fresno County has an important message for pregnant women during the pandemic

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amid a global pandemic is can be easy to put off regular check-ups and routine visits to the doctor, but these things are crucial to maintaining your health. This is especially true for pregnant women.  

According to Frist 5 Fresno County, there is a growing number of expecting women who are putting off prenatal care for fear of contracting Covid-19.  

Fabiola Gonzales, executive director of First 5 Fresno County, explained that missing critical prenatal visits further endangers families.  

For more information and resources visit first5fresno.org.  

For pregnant moms: Babies First (559) 600-3330

For developmental concerns: Help Me Grow 1-866-543-7464 or https://helpmegrow.fcoe.org/\

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com