First 5 Fresno County has an important message for pregnant women during the pandemic

Amid a global pandemic is can be easy to put off regular check-ups and routine visits to the doctor, but these things are crucial to maintaining your health. This is especially true for pregnant women.

According to Frist 5 Fresno County, there is a growing number of expecting women who are putting off prenatal care for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Fabiola Gonzales, executive director of First 5 Fresno County, explained that missing critical prenatal visits further endangers families.

For more information and resources visit first5fresno.org.

For pregnant moms: Babies First (559) 600-3330

For developmental concerns: Help Me Grow 1-866-543-7464 or https://helpmegrow.fcoe.org/\