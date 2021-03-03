Find your dream home with Granville Home Estates

Whether it’s land and nature, or convince and leisure Granville Home Estates has a home for every type of buyer in the Central Valley.
Find peace at Ventana Hills on Auberry Road with large two acre lots in a one-of-a-kind gated community. Walk to local restaurants and schools at Deauville East Estates in Clovis or hop on the links at Villa Alicante located right here at Copper River Ranch.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.