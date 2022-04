Daily Deals has opened a new location in west Fresno on Shaw and Marks.

The merchandise reseller gets pallets and pallets of return items, overstock items, and more from big box retailers and then sells them at a fraction of the original cost.

New items are put out on the stores 180 bins and priced at $9 on Fridays, each day after the price on everything drops until everything in the store is ¢25.

Daily Deals has two locations 170 W Shaw Ave in Clovis and 3131 W Shaw Ave. in Fresno.