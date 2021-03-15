Find adorable adoptables this weekend with Valley Animal Center

For our Mutt Monday we’re featuring Kilowatt (Animal ID: 23879)! Kilowatt is a one-year-old terrier/pitbull mix with A LOT of energy. 

Valley Animal Center will have other adorable adoptables at Whities Pets, Saturday, March 20 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.  

And Valley Animal Center is still collecting donations for their Pennies for Pets campaign. All the money raised helps them care for pets like Kilowatt until they can be united with their forever home.  

