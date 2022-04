Fig & Honey quickly became Fresno’s favorite place for “lavish grazing tables.”

The specialty charcuterie store started online and opened its first storefront in Downtown Fresno in 2021. Now, this boutique business is expanding to wine.

Lune, a wine a tapas bar, is set to open in the current Fig & Honey location this summer. The charcuterie storefront will move just one spot over on Fulton Street.

Owners Kellie Lopez and Allison Cassabon joined the show with more on the exciting news.