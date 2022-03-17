47th Annual Vintage & Antique Sale

The Fig Garden Woman’s Club is hosting its 47th Annual Vintage & Antique Sale this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fig Garden Woman’s Club historic clubhouse on Van Ness in Old Fig Garden, at 4550 N. Van Ness Blvd.

Thirteen vendors will display and sell antique jewelry, art, housewares, collectibles, and furniture.

Three-day passes include decorating, feng shui, and afternoon tea etiquette classes. Tickets are available at the door. The club is asking for a $5 donation for three-day passes.

Lunch will also be available for purchase.