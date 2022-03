The biggest block party in town is back after a two-year hiatus.

Fres’YES’ Fest is happening Saturday from 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fulton St. in Downtown Fresno.

Fresnans can celebrate their city and enjoy more than 40 vendors, pop-up venues, plus a full day of live music and exclusive beer releases.

There will be food too, thanks to @FresnoStreetEats. Mike Osegueda, CEO of Fresno Street Eats, joined the show to preview some of the great food you can get at the Fres’YES’ Fest.