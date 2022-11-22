YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 22, 2022 / 04:14 PM PST
Updated: Nov 22, 2022 / 04:14 PM PST
Teremana Tequila is the perfect spirit for a warming fall cocktail or a bright Christmas sipper.
Expert Bar Tender Resa Mueller joined the show to whip up some festive cocktails.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com