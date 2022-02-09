Feel good about your game day spread with these all-natural chips

What’s more fitting for the big game than potato chips?

Sore during the Big Game this year with Christie’s Chips, a vegan-friendly chip company that offers a snack everyone can enjoy.

Made entirely from potatoes, and certified vegan and cholesterol-free, Christie’s chips are sure to get your game day spread a “W”. 

Crunch on flavors like sour cream and cheese, inferno queso, or BBQ. These chips are so tasty, you’ll have a hard time realizing they’re munching on wholesome vegan ingredients through and through.

