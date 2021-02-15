February is heart month; Kaweah Delta has some tips to keep your heart healthy

February is heart month and Kaweah Delta is dedicated to informing people about the importance of heart health, and why it’s so important to continue to check in with your doctor.

Dr. Gonzalo Carrizo, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Kaweah Delta in Visalia. He said diet and exercise are key to a healthy heart and so are regular checkups with your doctor.

Dr. Carrizo said the pandemic should not be a reason to put off a visit to Kaweah Delta’s state of the are facilities for cardiac care if patients need to see a specialist.