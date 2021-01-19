Fear Waddell, PC sponsors the “From Our House to Yours” telethon for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting the inaugural ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon on KSEE24 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donations from the telethon will provide critical funding for the guest families at RMHCCV who have a child in critical care at Valley Children’s. The ‘From Our House To Yours’ telethon will replace donations that are annually raised through the Red Heart Ball gala, which has been canceled due to Covid-19.

Fear Waddell, PC: Fresno Bankruptcy Attorneys is a proud sponsor of the telethon.

Gabriel Waddell, board president with Fear Waddell, PC, said it’s truly an honor to be able to continue giving back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities during these uncertain times.