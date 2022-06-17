Fuego Box

Fuego Box is a hot sauce of the month club focused on discovering the tastiest craft and small-batch hot sauces.

Just looking to liven up your meals without the insane heat? No need to fear, many of the options at Fuego Box focus on flavor over heat.

Dad’s Spicy Box of Champions includes:

Sweet Heat Gourmet Roasted Jalapeño

Lucky Dog Cherry Chipotle (Medium)

Dirty Dicks Hot Sauce

Ghost Scream Hot Sauce

Hellfire Fiery Fool

Custom Hand-Branded Fuego Box Wooden Crate

Fuego Box also has an All-Star and a Blazin BBQ Gift Box.