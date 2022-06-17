We’ve rounded up some great gifts for the dad in the kitchen, behind the girl or sitting back with a cocktail while the kids do all the work.
This insulated tumbler is great for when you want to enjoy your drinks outdoors. The surface is powder-coated for durability and grip, while the etched map design (choose from city maps, college maps, topographic maps or the night sky!) reveals the brilliant stainless steel underneath for a unique and stunning effect. *If requesting a sample, please specify which map design you’d like.
Fuego Box is a hot sauce of the month club focused on discovering the tastiest craft and small-batch hot sauces.
Just looking to liven up your meals without the insane heat? No need to fear, many of the options at Fuego Box focus on flavor over heat.
Dad’s Spicy Box of Champions includes:
- Sweet Heat Gourmet Roasted Jalapeño
- Lucky Dog Cherry Chipotle (Medium)
- Dirty Dicks Hot Sauce
- Ghost Scream Hot Sauce
- Hellfire Fiery Fool
- Custom Hand-Branded Fuego Box Wooden Crate
Fuego Box also has an All-Star and a Blazin BBQ Gift Box.
This is the pepper mill for pepper lovers by the brand MÄNNKITCHEN! The ultimate grilling accessory for this summer – the Pepper Cannon.
This sleek chunk of grinding precision can get you from pepperless to fully seasoned in 7 cranks instead of 70 and boasts an 8-60+ mesh range for complete control of your spice level.
Doughp Secret Cookie Dough Club
Doughp is edible & bakeable cookie dough!
If you sign Dad up to be part of the secret club he can get two 160z pints in unique rotating flavors each month.
Cookie dough club members also receive special surprises and extra perks.
It is just $29 a month and includes shipping.
You can sign up for just one month to try it out or for several months.