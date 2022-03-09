Famous Ray’s Northside Deli is known for its traditional Italian classics like mile-high lasagna and homemade pasta. Now, they’re waking up early and dishing out breakfast.

Owner Debbie Harkness stopped by the Central Valley Today kitchen to whip up their new breakfast sandwiches and show off their premade platters perfect for any occasion.

Famous Rays Italian Deli is located at 1764 E Barstow Ave, Fresno in Bulldog Plaza. They have massive sandwiches, homemade soups, meat and cheese trays, charcuterie boards, dinners for four, lasagna, stuffed shells, homemade salads… and more!