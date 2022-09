Fall is the perfect time to add creative touches to any home.

Interior Designer Lauren Makk joins the show with some home décor inspiration

Makk is currently the interior designer and a judge on discovery-plus’ design star: next gen, and the host of hgtv’s urban oasis. She has also been the designer for t-v shows like home made simple on the oprah winfrey network and she is a former co-host of abc’s fab life.

For more visit tipsontv.com