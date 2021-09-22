Fall into autumn with these festive, cozy products

Fall is the perfect time to spruce things up with seasonal drink ideas, cozy scents, and dreamy wellness products. Check out the festive things below for a fabulous fall.

Don Pablo Bourbon Infused Coffee

Price: 25-ounce bag $35.00 ($1.40 / Ounce)

Start your morning off right with Don Pablo Coffee’s bourbon-infused roast. Crafted in small batches that create an intense, full-bodied blend that definitely isn’t your average cup of joe. The flavorful, aromatic roast has quickly become a sought-after blend among those with a love for specialty coffee that’s nonalcoholic. With intense tasting notes and superior beans, the brand has taken the art of roasting to new levels. By soaking the coffee beans in real Kentucky Bourbon, they then are roasted to perfection for a delicious infusion of flavor without the alcohol.

EQUO

Price: $11.99 – $29.99

From iced lattes to cocktails, enhance your beverages with natural straws from EQUO. Designed by harnessing the raw power of mother nature, EQUO’s reusable straws are a great ecological alternative to reduce single-use plastic consumption. Made from natural ingredients, such as coconut and sugarcane, they’ll never get soggy and last an infinite amount of time in liquids.

In High Spirits Infusions

Price: $20

Ready to host fancy craft cocktail parties this fall? In High Spirits Infusions has got you covered. They’ve handled the hard part for you by making crafts kits in a jar for you to create your new favorite drinks. All you add is the alcohol, and voila! Prepare to be impressed by your creation. You’ll become a pro mixologist in no time! All infusion kits are designed, labeled, dehydrated, packed, and packaged by hand. Everything comes in gift-ready jars for a unique conversation starter at your next soiree.

The Beeswax Co.

Price: $8

Introducing The Beeswax Co., deep from the heart of Texas, collaborating with local bees for two decades to make beautiful things happen. Each artisan candle is burnished by hand and is a wonderful gift idea. Plus, they don’t drip! The brand is all about simplicity, not adding any colors or scents to their lovely creations. The Pinecone Beeswax Candle is beautifully molded to bring the feeling of fall into your home. Made with premium Texas beeswax, each pinecone candle smells of blissful honey. They burn bright, clean, and beautiful! Plus, they sell bulk beeswax for household purposes.

Esym

Price: $18 for the Room & Linen Sprays

Personalize your space with cozy scents this fall. Created by a team of scent designers and wellness curators, Esym focuses on bringing balance to your senses in everyday life. Gently mist over towels, sheets, wardrobe to awaken the senses and personalize your space with handcrafted aroma. Made with 100% botanical ingredients to inspire everyday wellness.

Elementa, Revolutionary Oral Care

Price: $19.99-$39.99

Elementa is the cutting-edge, results-driven, oral hygiene line you should try this Fall. Formulated by a team of dentists, the brand uses patent-pending Nano Silver technology to bust through your plaque barrier, neutralize oral acid, and deliver needed calcium and Xylitol directly to your teeth. These patent-pending Nano Silver particles also target bacteria that emit sulfur gas and cause bad breath. This revolutionary, non-burning, oral care delivers much-needed calcium and Xylitol directly to your teeth. Specially formulated to be alkaline, Elementa assists in immediately neutralizing cavity-causing acid. This natural solution is lab tested to remineralize 2.39X* faster than fluoride while maintaining an alkaline pH. Available in a Cinnamon Clove Flavor that is a classic rich cinnamon clove flavor to fit the season’s tidings.

Bedfellow

Price: $28 – $105

New for fall: Introducing sleep wellness solution, Bedfellow. While designer bedding and blackout curtains are amazing, this recently-launched brand started thinking about what we put on before dozing off, which led them to design premium sleepwear made from supremely soft, comfort-driven fabrics that naturally enhance rest. And we're not talking about rest for productivity's sake. Bedfellow values rest, simply because it deserves to be respected and liberated from the notion of producing more work. In a world obsessed with productivity, take care when you come home.

Sonoma Wool Company

Price for Bedding: $89 – $375

Breathable Wool Bedding. Sonoma Wool Company’s wool bedding line is luxurious, all-natural, and uniquely superior to anything else on the market. How?

Wool is a breathable fiber offering you year-round comfort. You will never be too hot or too cold while sleeping surrounded by our wool bedding.

Wool is flame retardant – making it a safer all-natural alternative to other fibers.

Sonoma Wool Company Bedding is naturally resistant to dust mites, bed bugs, mold and mildew, making it longer lasting.

Rest easy knowing our wool is sourced exclusively from family-owned ranches in the USA.

Wool is a natural fiber, making it a more sustainable choice than synthetic fibers.

Available at sonomawoolcompany.com.