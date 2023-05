Davis Equipment, located in Reedley, is now on its third generation of Davis family owners.

If the family looks familiar, it’s because they are also the family behind Air O Fan also out of Reedley.

At Daivs Equipment they are committed to remaining the leading distributor of fertilizer application equipment, parts, and service.

Davis Equipment

507 E Dinuba Ave, Reedley, CA 93654

(559) 638-9244