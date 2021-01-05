Extreme Registration is going on right now at Fresno City College

Extreme Registration is happening at Fresno City College Jan. 5 and 6 from 1:00pm – 6:00 pm. Current and prospective students can participate on-line or call (559) 442-8226 or (559) 442-8225.

Extreme Registration is a one-stop shop for registering for classes, learning how to put together a course schedule, review financial aid options and get any questions answered.

Fresno city college provides thousands of jobs, but they need students to continue offering classes and keep people employed. When people take classes, both teachers and staff members can continue working.

Students don’t need to be working toward a degree to enroll.

Credits are just $46 per unit for California residents.

Spring courses begin Monday, Jan. 11. Some additional courses begin Monday, Feb. 1 and March 15.