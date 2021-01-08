Extend the life of your Christmas decorations with Fresno Christmas Décor

Since the onset of the pandemic everyone is doing more outside making outdoor lighting a permanent fixture in exterior designs.

Just like the trend that popped up over the summer, people are looking for new ways to enjoy their Christmas lights outside the holidays.

L.C. Kaylor, with Fresno Christmas Décor, says he can incorporate holiday lighting into your outdoor set up any time of the year.

New technology allows for more color choices and longer lasting bulbs so you can enjoy your lights all year round.

For a design meeting visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/ .