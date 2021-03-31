Explore the extraterrestrial and extra weird with Rainn Wilson as Terry Carnation

After the tragic disappearance of his wife, Terry Carnation is back on the airwaves exploring the extraterrestrial and the extra weird with his late-night, call-in radio show Dark Air with Terry Carnation.
Listeners can expect to hear the bizare, the enlightening and maybe even the dead as Terry shares is on and off-air life.
“Dark Air with Terry Carnation” is a fictional podcast starring Rainn Wilson of The Office and is an Audioboom Original Podcast available wherever you stream your podcasts. The podcast premieres on April 1.
