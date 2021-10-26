Explore Earth’s oceans with California Scuba Center

About 71% of Earth is covered by water, so if you want to explore the world you have to get wet.  

California Scuba Center has something to offer divers of all skill levels, but they’re more than a place to get lessons and buy equipment. Owner Mike Fitzgerald has built a diving community right here in the Central Valley.  

Call (559) 512-8727 or visit their location at 510 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612 to find out more about diving courses and international diving trips.  

And be sure to follow California Scuba Center on Facebook and Instagram.  

