Explaining California’s complex water system with emotion and storytelling

California has one of the most complex and complicated water systems in the nation.

There are hundreds of water districts, different reservoirs and rivers and canals controlled by different jurisdictions, and lots of politically charged legislation.

Understanding this system is a difficult undertaking, but those at the Modesto Irrigation District believe they’re up to the task.

Through emotional storytelling and strong characters, the MID set out to explain how the rivers in their district nourish communities by talking to the men and women who depend on them. The interviews and stories eventually turned into a feature-length documentary called Until the Last Drop.

The documentary asks profound questions about conservation versus water allocation and explores the complex answers.

The documentary Until the Last Drop airs locally on Saturday on CBS47 or can be viewed right now on Youtube.