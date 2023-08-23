As kids head back to school, officials and experts are warning parents that youth vaping is still a serious problem across the U.S.

According to national studies, more teens and adolescents are using illegal, disposable e-cigarettes marketed in kid-friendly flavors like cotton candy and gummy bears.

These products are cheap to buy and contain high concentrations of nicotine, making them highly addictive for kids and adolescents.

Dr. Monte Perez, Los Angeles County Board of Education Member and former president of Los Angeles Mission College, joined the show to talk about the teen vaping crisis in California and how families can best protect their children as they return to school this fall.