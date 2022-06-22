Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive art experience showcasing the work of renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh.

The exhibit opened at the Fresno Convention Center on May 26 and will remain open through July 17. Tickets and exhibit times are available at VanGoghFresno.com.

Art Historian Fanny Curtat invited us to explore the art experience and gave some insight into how it all came together.

