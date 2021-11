The legacy flows from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. Around each bend you’ll exoerience tradition, culture, understanding and gain perspective. It’s the Mississippi River and you can cruise this great waterway with Elite Global Journeys and the American Queen Steamboat Company.

Valley globe trotters can book their next trip to the Maldives with Elite Global Journeys by calling 559-431-7440 or visiting them online at eliteglobaljourneys.com