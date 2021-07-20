Experience the best food Fresno has to offer with Fresno Restaurant Week

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce announced Fresno their newest effort to help restaurants get back on their feet – Restaurant Week, happening Sep. 20th – 29th is10-day promotion.

Participating restaurants will offer a prix-fixe menu or specialty menu item.

“The Central Valley has some of the best places to dine out in all of California, thanks in no small part to

the flavorful bounty grown right here in our own backyard,” Scott Miller, President, and CEO of the

Fresno Chamber of Commerce said.

“This industry was hit hard over the last year and we could not wait to

join them as they get back to business. There couldn’t be a better time to celebrate and support our

extraordinary local establishments with a week dedicated to them.”

Restaurants that would like to be a part of Fresno Restaurant week may sign up now through Sep.

3rd.

Participation and sponsorship information is available at fresnorestaurantweek.org. Discounts are

available for Chamber Members.

The 2021 lineup will be announced at fresnorestaurantweek.org on Wednesday, Sep. 8. Please contact Rebecca Johnson (rjohnson@fresnochamber.com), Director of Development, for complete details and sponsorship information.



