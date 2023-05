Tucked away in an area of Turkey with a history dating back to the Old Testament is a hotel unlike anything on Earth – and Elite Global Journeys can take you there.

Tafoni Houses Cave Hotel is in the Cappadocia region and offers thirteen spacious suites hosted in ancient cave dwellings with all the accommodations of a luxury hotel.

