Exhibit Supply Co. sees the business benefits of the Central Valley

Jeffrey DePonte, CEO of Exhibit Supply Co., always knew he wanted a distribution center in Fresno for his business display company.
When the pandemic hit, that plan evolved into DePonte moving his entire buisinesses to Fresno.
Exhibit Supply Co. is a premier business display company. They make custom table skins, table cloths, canopies, trade show displays, and more.
