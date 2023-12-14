We rounded up our favorite miscellaneous items to finish out our Stocking Stuffer Gift Guides.
Pacas socks are the best of the best. With various options for men, women, and children, Pacas are like a hug for your feet. Here’s what makes them so great….
- Unbelievable soft (similar to cashmere)
- Hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking, and thermoregulating (great year-round)
- Five times warmer than wool
- Naturally breathable and lightweight
- Alpaca fiber doesn’t require caustic steps during its production, produce pollution, or harm the environment
Broken Top Brands Car Fresheners
Great for hanging on the rear-view mirror and in other small spaces, these car fresheners are perfect for freshening up on the go. This three-pack comes in their top-selling fragrances; Sea Salt Surf, Saguaro Cactus, and Coconut Sandalwood. Fresh and clean, and ready to make your car smell amazing.
From neoprene totes to clear stadium purses to stylish pickleball paddle covers, each piece is meticulously crafted with an unwavering commitment to quality and detail. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or simply trying to elevate your own day-to-day life, Taylor Gray has something for everyone.
Gloves in a Bottle allows your natural oils to work on your behalf. The hand shielding lotion reinforces the skin’s protective barrier by bonding to the outermost layer of skin cells. That’s its superpower, creating an invisible shield of defense against harsh elements, such as cold weather, excessive hand washing and sanitizers, and skin conditions like eczema, which is on the rise in the U.S.
For over 50 years, Leather Honey has been in the business of reviving leather naturally and effectively. Entirely toxin-free, the formula that restores and protects all types and colors of leather, from furniture to cars to fashion to sporting goods. The water-repelling system offers 6 months of protection, is incredibly easy to apply and made of only the highest quality ingredients.