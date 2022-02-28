In partnership with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation and utilizing the newly created Toyota U.S. Paralympic fund, a one-time stipend of $3,000 was made to all eligible team USA Paralympic athletes who are currently training and in contention to represent the united states at the Beijing games.

Even Strong is one of those athletes.

Strong is a skateboarder/surfer turned snowboarder who didn’t learn the sport until after he was in a car accident had had his leg amputated.

Individuals can also make additional donations by visiting Https://support.teamusa.Org/toyota

Money raised will provide direct support to paralympic athletes and the programs that help them reach their full potential.