It was on in the 90 s today, but if the coast is calling you for a 4th of July weekend on the beach, we’ve rounded up the best things to make the best beach day ever.
Cooler Backpack by Everlasting Comfort
Headed to the beach or park for a quick picnic? Don’t stress about lugging a heavy cooler full of drinks to your next outing. With Everlasting Comfort’s cooler backpack, you can carry wine bottles, ice, and other beverages all on your back easily! Dedicated to making everyday activities easier, Everlasting Comfort’s cooler features deep side pockets to fit bottles of all sizes, a front storage location for easy access to keys, wallets, etc., a bottle opener, and temperature regulating material for both cold and hot items. Perfect for Memorial Day weekend or summer activities, Everlasting Comfort is here to make your life just a little bit easier. Pack everything you need without a hassle! You can receive 20% off during Memorial Day weekend, so don’t wait! Available on Amazon.
While lounging in the sun, make sure your canned drink stays cold with the NECTR coozie! Breaking away from the old-fashioned design of traditional coozies, NECTR is made with features that work together to keep your drink cold and the energy fun. The silicone material and ridges along the outside mimic naturally cooled cacti to provide you with the must-have product.
*Fits slim 12-ounce cans
Add sophisticated, yet trendy style to your closet this summer with the luxe fashion from BeMystique. Working with the finest materials available, this Dubai-based brand prides itself in providing you with chic items that allow you to show off your individuality and stand out in any crowd. With exceptional attention to detail, each piece is handcrafted by BeMystique’s team of high-skilled tailors at their in-house design studio, ensuring that every item is perfect before reaching you. They also work with artists in Lake Como, Italy to craft truly one-of-a-kind prints and patterns you won’t see anywhere else.
Check out SUNFLOW the ultimate beach chair with all you need for a perfect day out! Not only is this chair super functional it is also fashion-forward with a sleek design and numerous customization options!
What makes The Beach Bundle the best seat on the beach?
- Choose from 4 different positions for optimal lounging
- Removable straps make it easy to carry
- The Sun Shade – To protect yourself from 98% of the sun’s rays
- The Drink Holder – The perfect spot for everything from a White Claw to a wine bottle
- The Dry Bag – To keep your valuable dry, safe, and sand-free
- The Towel – Attaches to the chair so it won’t fall down or fly away
AlanaKayART tote bags are perfect for stashing all your picnic necessities. Featuring artwork by AlanaKay, an interior zip pocket, along with three interior slide pockets, you’ll find yourself reaching for this bag over and over again. Made from vegan leather.
The “fruity skincare” brand. Choose from luxurious and aesthetically pleasing fruit shapes, scents, colors, and ingredients.
The “Fruity Moisturizing Hand Crème” set is great for dry, aging, peeling, cracked, and working hands.