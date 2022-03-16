Mocktail Club is your partner for alcohol-free living with sophisticated drinks created with functional benefits such as antioxidants and prebiotics for digestive health. The brand offers bold, sophisticated, and complex ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails to keep you hangover-free and feeling great.

Made in the U.S. with the highest quality and natural ingredients, Mocktail Club has four flavors to choose from:

Capri Sour: Tasty and tart, this drink has pomegranate, cranberry, apple cider vinegar, and lemongrass – think Italian Spritz.

Bombay Fire: A unique blend of pomegranate, chili, agave, and infused tea that leaves you with a warm burn like a traditional Old Fashioned.

Havana Twist: Refreshingly sweet with a tangy zest of lime and hint of spice with cardamom; a new age take on a Mojito.

Manhattan Berry: Like its namesake, this drink is sophisticated with a mix of blackberries, pear shrub, and a dominant linger of ginger.

Mocktail Club changes everything about the traditional mocktail. Ready to sip with no next-day regrets?