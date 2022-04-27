Each year, the National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring in our nation’s capital, the gift of the cherry blossom trees, and the enduring friendship between the people of the United States and Japan.

Master Mixologist Natasha Velez helped us celebrate with a Cherry Blossom Sour.

Cherry Blossom Sour

2 oz. Iichiko Sillhouette

1 oz. Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Cherry Blossom Syrup

0.5 oz Plume Wine

1 Egg white

Fresh ice

Glassware / Copperware

Mix all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice, dry shake for 1 min, add ice and shake again. Double strain into sour cocktail glass or coupe.