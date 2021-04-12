Enjoy music in the park this weekend with Valley Animal Center

Valley Animal Center is hosing its first Music in the Park event is this Saturday, April 17th.

There will be food vendors starting at 6 p.m. and The Marie Wilson band will play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event has limited tickets. Tickets are currently $15 and $20 at the door.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Social distancing and protective face masks will be required.

The Marie Wilson Band has performed all across the world and specializes in the latest chart-topping hits as well as non-stop classics. To learn more about the band, head to themariewilsonband.com.