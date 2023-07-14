When parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy parents drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park.

Kids Park is a licensed childcare facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.

Every day the staff at Kids Park offers structured activities based on learning and cognition.

Owner, Susi Finley, said her own kids grew up going to Kids Park and every kid becomes one of her own.

Visit Kids Park at 8485 N Fresno St # 101, Fresno, CA 93720 or give them a call at (559) 447-5437