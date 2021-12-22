Smartphones and social media have transformed all of us into aspiring journalists, documenting everything we see, hear, feel, touch and taste.
With increasingly advanced photo technology at our fingertips, it’s easier than ever to capture and edit professional quality images of that perfect avocado toast.
So as the holiday spreads begin to fill our tables, professional photographer Calvin Hu shares his best tips for putting your delectables in the spotlight.
Enhance those picture-perfect holiday memories with Adobe
Smartphones and social media have transformed all of us into aspiring journalists, documenting everything we see, hear, feel, touch and taste.