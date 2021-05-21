Endangered Species Day with Philippe Cousteau

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

May 21, 2021 is the 16th annual Endangred Species Day.  

There are approximately 16,000 species, including algae and fungi, that are at risk of becoming extinct. Philippe Cousteau, environmentalist, conservationist, and grandson of famous French Explorer Jacques Cousteau, is partnering with MasterCard to create an easy way to contribute to the fight to save these species and their habitats with Wildlife Impact Gift Cards.   

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com