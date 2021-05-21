Endangered Species Day with Philippe Cousteau

May 21, 2021 is the 16th annual Endangred Species Day.
There are approximately 16,000 species, including algae and fungi, that are at risk of becoming extinct. Philippe Cousteau, environmentalist, conservationist, and grandson of famous French Explorer Jacques Cousteau, is partnering with MasterCard to create an easy way to contribute to the fight to save these species and their habitats with Wildlife Impact Gift Cards.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.