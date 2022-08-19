She loves her cat best friend bowie and her dog best friend billy. She also loves playing hide and seek and loves snuggling on the couch.

Thanks, Brittni Binning for sharing Ro with us! Good luck!

If you think your pet is cuter than Ro, enter KSEE24’s Cutest Pet Contest brought to you by Elaine’s Pet Resort.

Do you have the cutest pet around? Then we want to see them!

Elaine’s Pet Resort is hosting our Cutest Pet Contest. Just submit a picture of your adorable pet and you could win a $200 gift card.