Cookie cough lovers can now enjoy their unbaked treat without the risk that comes with traditional cookie dough and the feeling they’re doing something good with their sweet treat choice. A portion of every sale from Doughp goes toward the Doughp for Hope, a foundation started by the company’s founder, Kelsey Moreira. In partnership with She Recovers, Doughp for Hope is smashing the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction recovery.

Doughp comes in a variety of flavors like chocolate brownie, sprinkles & frosting, chocolate chip and cookies & cream. Sign up to be a cookie dough club member and try them all with rotating flavors each month. Cookie dough club members also receive special surprises and extra perks.

Doughp Edible Cookie Dough www.doughp.com