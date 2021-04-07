Echo in the Valley still has space for sponsors and golfers in their Frontline Worker Relief Golf Tournament

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Even while trying to help people impacted by COVID, Echo in the Valley kept running into COVID complications as well.  

Echo in the Valley is a non-profit organization founded by a group of local leaders trying to fill the gap for local charities while COVID impacts fundraising events and efforts.

The Echo in the Valley Frontline Worker Relief Golf Tournament was postponed several times because of COVID, but the tee time is finally in the books.  

The tournament is on May 24 at Sunnyside Golf Club. There will be prizes, swag, and a live band. 

All money raised will go to help front line workers in the Central Valley. 

They are still looking for foursoms to play and sponsors for tees.  

Sign up at EchoInTheValley.org

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com