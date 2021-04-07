Echo in the Valley still has space for sponsors and golfers in their Frontline Worker Relief Golf Tournament

Even while trying to help people impacted by COVID, Echo in the Valley kept running into COVID complications as well.

Echo in the Valley is a non-profit organization founded by a group of local leaders trying to fill the gap for local charities while COVID impacts fundraising events and efforts.

The Echo in the Valley Frontline Worker Relief Golf Tournament was postponed several times because of COVID, but the tee time is finally in the books.

The tournament is on May 24 at Sunnyside Golf Club. There will be prizes, swag, and a live band.

All money raised will go to help front line workers in the Central Valley.

They are still looking for foursoms to play and sponsors for tees.

Sign up at EchoInTheValley.org