If you’re looking to live a longer and healthier life, the first step is to visit your local grocery store’s produce section or the farmer’s market, according to Registered Dietitian Ashley Larsen.
Larsen joined the show to take us through the colorful rainbow of fruits and vegetables, which all contain specific vitamins and compounds important to your health.
Here’s a guide to help you eat your way through the rainbow:
- Red: Fruits and vegetables like strawberries, raspberries, tomatoes, and apples are high in Lycopene, folic acid, and vitamin C. They’re good for fighting tumor growth, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.
- Orange and Yellow: Foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, yellow peppers, bananas, and citrus contain the compound beta carotene a precursor to vitamin a. They also contain vitamin c and potassium, essential for healthy eyesight and skin.
- Green: Foods like spinach, avocados, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, and kale have lots of nutrients like vitamin a and c, folic acid, calcium, potassium, and vitamin K. Vitamin K is essential for bone health. It can help prevent fractures, and osteoporosis softens tissues and prevents the hardening of the arteries.
- Blue and Purple: Foods like blueberries, blackberries, grapes, figs, purple cabbage, and eggplant contain a powerful antioxidant called anthocyanins. Anthocyanins help fight oxidative stress, improve brain function and help prevent aging-related diseases.