Ditch your dinner plans! The Junior League of Fresno is hosting a Chipotle Fundraiser from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Monday at the Blackstone and Nees location.

Present the flyer below in person or use the code 7K28FWY when ordering online and a percentage of sales will go toward the work The Junior League of Fresno does in the community.

For more than 60 years the Junior League of Fresno has developed women leaders in our communities and made an impact with countless community service projects.

You may have caught the Senior Girl Athlete Awards right here on KSEE24 honoring local high school female athletes who work as hard off the field as they do on the field. While that program will continue for decades to come, right now The Junior League is focused on children aging out of foster care. So, money raised tonight will go towards developing life skills calsses, creating community partners, and much more.