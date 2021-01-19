Ease your power outage anxieties with an emergency bag; The American Red Cross can help get you started

Thousands of people were without power in the Valley Tuesday because of high winds and planned power outages.  

Disasters and power outages can be big stressors on a family or individual.  

The American Red Cross suggests having a go bag ready for situations just like power outages, planned or not.  

A typical emergency bag or go-bag should include things like flash light, emergency water, an am radio, a multitool, blankets and a first aid kit.  

Nicole Maul from the Central Valley’s American Red Cross explained to Central Valley some of the essential items that should be in every go or emergency bag.  

For more information and a personalized list of items to include in your bag visit redcross.org 

