YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM PST
Updated: Nov 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM PST
You don’t have to stay up on what the kids are into this holiday shopping season because Youtuber Dylan Emery can do it for you.
Dylan joined us in-studio with the latest toys and games for kids this year.
From festive ornaments to radiant lights, these products ensure that your space exudes the warmth and festive spirit of the holidays.
The Cyber Monday discounts on Amazon and other online retailers seem tailor-made for small, cute, handy or practical little gifts that go a long way.
With Travel Tuesday around the corner, we’ll keep a close eye on ongoing travel deals so you can score incredible offers on all the gear you need.