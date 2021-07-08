Dyer recognizes Fresno’s changemakers and leaders at the 2021 State of the City Address

Mayor Jerry Dyer moved the annual State of the City Address to Chuckchansi Park for the chance to bring some renewed energy to the address and to his mission of “One Fresno.”.

Before Dyer’s address, he took the time to honor some leaders and change-makers in the city. These are this year’s 2021 State of the City award recipients.

Bob Smittcamp – Key of the City

Booker T. Lewis – Inaugural One Fresno Award

Pete Santellano – Youth Leader Award